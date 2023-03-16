Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,564 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.18% of Nucor worth $50,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,836,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $851,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nucor Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

NUE stock opened at $144.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.02. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.97 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

