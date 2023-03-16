American Trust Boosts Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

American Trust raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Allstate were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Allstate by 384.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,764 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 549.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,361,000 after buying an additional 2,095,124 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 41.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,333,000 after buying an additional 759,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 112.8% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,417,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,631,000 after buying an additional 751,301 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $110.61 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $107.86 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.