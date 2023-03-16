Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by American Trust

American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $153.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.97. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

