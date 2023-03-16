Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by American Trust

American Trust boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Shopify were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Shopify by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 89.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.73.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $43.54 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $78.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average of $37.02. The company has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.