Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,564 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.18% of Nucor worth $50,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the second quarter worth $42,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

Nucor Stock Down 7.3 %

NUE opened at $144.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.59. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.02.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

