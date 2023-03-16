American Trust Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

American Trust reduced its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,792 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 338,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after buying an additional 114,140 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 109.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 12,366 shares during the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 69.6% during the second quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 83,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 34,246 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,072,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 15,167.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 99,804 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWW opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.98. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $60.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.94.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

