Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 13,239 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,239 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of Lockheed Martin worth $51,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $428,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 174.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $473.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $467.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.47 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.