Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by American Trust

American Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 88,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 200.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 37,273 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $206.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $256.50.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.