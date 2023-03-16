Weiss Asset Management LP Buys New Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2,303.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $50.40 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $87.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,521.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $36,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,955,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 11,225 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $496,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 814 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $36,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,955,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,800 shares of company stock worth $8,687,388 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.