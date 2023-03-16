Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,975 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $50,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 32.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.36.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $379.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12 and a beta of 0.77. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $389.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.57.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MarketAxess news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,854 shares of company stock worth $659,844 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.