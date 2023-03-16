Weiss Asset Management LP Cuts Position in 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA)

Weiss Asset Management LP cut its stake in 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.25% of 7 Acquisition worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in 7 Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 7 Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

7 Acquisition Stock Performance

SVNA opened at $10.41 on Thursday. 7 Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22.

7 Acquisition Profile

7 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

