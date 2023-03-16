6,750 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Copart in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Copart by 177.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Copart Stock Down 1.8 %

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $68.09 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $71.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.87. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.