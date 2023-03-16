Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $4.03 Million in Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 410,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Metals Acquisition by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,677,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after acquiring an additional 31,324 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,631,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Metals Acquisition by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 38,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTAL opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Metals Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95.

Metals Acquisition Profile

Metals Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on metals and mining businesses. Metals Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

