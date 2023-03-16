425,000 Shares in Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBV) Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOBV. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mobiv Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Mobiv Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,945,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Mobiv Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $2,004,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mobiv Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,471,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Mobiv Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,634,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mobiv Acquisition alerts:

Mobiv Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Mobiv Acquisition stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. Mobiv Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $10.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31.

Mobiv Acquisition Company Profile

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the electric vehicles and urban mobility industries in Asia and Europe. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobiv Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobiv Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.