Weiss Asset Management LP Raises Holdings in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) by 358.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 457,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,163 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Bridgetown were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 1,587.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bridgetown during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000.

Bridgetown Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTWN opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.88 million, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of -0.12.

Bridgetown Company Profile

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

