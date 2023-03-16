Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $432,000 Stake in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $92,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $137,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Up 0.1 %

First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $904.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.26, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

