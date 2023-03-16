KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 504,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the February 13th total of 553,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLX Energy Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

KLX Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of KLXE stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. KLX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLXE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of KLX Energy Services from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

(Get Rating)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.