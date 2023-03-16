Penn Capital Management Company LLC Invests $385,000 in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,697 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $1,809,000. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Amerant Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of AMTB opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $779.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.03. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

