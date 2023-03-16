JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Short Interest Up 13.0% in February

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,980,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the February 13th total of 13,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on JD.com from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BOCOM International downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $7,145,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,015,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,440,000. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Stock Performance

JD.com Announces Dividend

JD stock opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 0.48. JD.com has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $69.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

