WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.10 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $298.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.33. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $371.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

