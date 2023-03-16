70,016 Shares in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Bought by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RODM. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.60. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $29.63.

