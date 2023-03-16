WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSG opened at $83.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.