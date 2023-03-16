WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $605,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,608,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,114,000 after acquiring an additional 155,964 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 235,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,178,000 after acquiring an additional 25,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE PNC opened at $125.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $122.72 and a one year high of $199.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

