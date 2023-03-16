Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $356,000 Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $94.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.25 and a 200-day moving average of $110.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 0.50. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,148,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,148,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,037.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,749 shares of company stock worth $7,706,823. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

