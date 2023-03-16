WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 115,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after buying an additional 882,556 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCLH opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

