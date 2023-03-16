Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $299,000 Stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC decreased its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COLD opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.66, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -1,256.96%.

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.79.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

