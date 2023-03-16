18,120 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Purchased by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TLT stock opened at $106.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.43 and a 200-day moving average of $103.26. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $133.54.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

