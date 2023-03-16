Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Short Interest Update

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 344,400 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the February 13th total of 304,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Kaival Brands Innovations Group Trading Up 10.3 %
Shares of KAVL opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.
Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter.
Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc engages in the sale of electric cigarettes. It also focuses on the distribution of electronic nicotine delivery systems. The company was founded by Paul Moody in 1998 and is headquartered in Grant, FL.
