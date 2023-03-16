Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Short Interest Update

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 344,400 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the February 13th total of 304,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Trading Up 10.3 %

Shares of KAVL opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAVL. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 88.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 732,188 shares during the period.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc engages in the sale of electric cigarettes. It also focuses on the distribution of electronic nicotine delivery systems. The company was founded by Paul Moody in 1998 and is headquartered in Grant, FL.

