Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,768,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Masco by 1,069.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 424,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,057,000 after buying an additional 387,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 326,404 shares of company stock worth $17,951,341. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masco Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

MAS stock opened at $50.16 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. Masco’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

