WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes $1.66 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,558.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,418,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,856,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,277,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,487 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,136,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,666,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,868 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB stock opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.26. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.02.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.