Short Interest in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Drops By 10.5%

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 691,500 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the February 13th total of 772,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kforce news, CMO Andrew G. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,909.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kforce

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,283,000 after buying an additional 85,963 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kforce Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kforce in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair downgraded Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $60.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.18. Kforce has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $78.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Kforce had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $419.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Kforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

About Kforce

(Get Rating)

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.