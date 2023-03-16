WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

NYSE:AMN opened at $85.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.47. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Read More

