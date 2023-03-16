John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Short Interest Down 6.8% in February

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 156,500 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the February 13th total of 168,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

John Marshall Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

JMSB opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $309.76 million and a P/E ratio of 9.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. John Marshall Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $29.91.

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Marshall Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 532.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit and checking services, loans and lending solutions, cash management, and credit cards. The company was founded in May 2006 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

