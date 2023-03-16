Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives $259.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $259.44.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.7 %

CASY stock opened at $207.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.68. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $181.40 and a twelve month high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

