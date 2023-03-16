Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of GAN worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in GAN by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GAN by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in GAN by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GAN by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 60,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GAN by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. 28.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on GAN to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on GAN to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

GAN Trading Down 4.3 %

GAN Company Profile

GAN opened at $1.35 on Thursday. GAN Limited has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

(Get Rating)

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

