Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 266 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Down 4.4 %

VOYA stock opened at $64.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.04. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $78.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Voya Financial news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,793,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,208,258.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,793,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,650 shares of company stock valued at $16,595,760 over the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.