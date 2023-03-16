Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Grows Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign Price Performance

VRSN stock opened at $191.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.49. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $228.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.72, for a total value of $126,719.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,066,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.72, for a total transaction of $126,719.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,066,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,159,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,733 shares of company stock valued at $12,645,242 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

VeriSign Company Profile



VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Articles

