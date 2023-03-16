Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 137,367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 23,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Performance

NYSE BHP opened at $58.18 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.81) to GBX 2,300 ($28.03) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.56) to GBX 2,900 ($35.34) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.