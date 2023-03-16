Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,352,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,033,000 after buying an additional 184,814 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,303,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,075,000 after buying an additional 28,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,725,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,169,000 after buying an additional 67,285 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,515,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,594,000 after buying an additional 219,567 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,090,000 after buying an additional 55,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair cut BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BRP Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BRP Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

BRP Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of BRP stock opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. BRP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $246.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.16 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.15%. Equities analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

