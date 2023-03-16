Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 60.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average of $61.07. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.81 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.70.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $132,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $575,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 19,888 shares of company stock worth $430,333 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

