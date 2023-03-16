Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 1,800 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 468.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3,607.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:ORI opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.79%.

ORI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

