Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 36 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 339.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,868,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 80,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 69,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $325.21 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $406.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $354.78 and its 200-day moving average is $345.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.02%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.