Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 107.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 40.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Unilever by 3.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Unilever by 53.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 643,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,203,000 after buying an additional 225,339 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Down 1.3 %

Unilever stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $52.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.23.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Stories

