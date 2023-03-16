Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth $222,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 39.6% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Signature Bank by 50.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 430,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,840,000 after purchasing an additional 144,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 18.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.
Signature Bank Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $70.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $61.37 and a 52-week high of $328.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.62 and its 200 day moving average is $135.95.
Signature Bank Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.47%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on SBNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.29.
Signature Bank Company Profile
Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.
See Also
