Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 200 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,465,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,204,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 78,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,336,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,311,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $68.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 47.53%. The business had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.48 million. Research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,404 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $89,954.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,955.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 40,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $2,808,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,583 shares in the company, valued at $13,731,882.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,404 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $89,954.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,955.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,132 shares of company stock valued at $11,680,310 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

