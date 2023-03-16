1,856 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $217.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $112.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.30 and its 200 day moving average is $221.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.