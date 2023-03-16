Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 83.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,298 shares of company stock worth $839,614. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $51.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.74. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NDAQ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.74.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

