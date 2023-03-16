Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at $739,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 70,761 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,355 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 1.9 %

ZION opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.32.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.