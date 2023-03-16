B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
B. Riley Financial Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.33. B. Riley Financial has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.
B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $326.81 million for the quarter.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,651,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,193,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,816,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,849,000 after acquiring an additional 32,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,446,000 after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 8,278.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after acquiring an additional 455,335 shares during the period. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.
