Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cogent Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.08) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

COGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $557.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.75. Cogent Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $18.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 205,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 115,617 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

